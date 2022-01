Meciuri europene la mijloc de săptămână, 18-20 ianuarie. Marius Șumudică, eliminat pentru că a protestat la decizia de oprire a meciului! Repriza a doua nu se mai joacă. Video

Penalty in the Gaziantep vs Malatyaspor match.

*Took Malatyaspor around 7 minutes to take it;

*Around 10 people came on the pitch to clear the lines;

*Gaziantep's players kept throwing small snowballs towards the match ball to make it slippery ahead of the penalty.

Missed, ofc.

