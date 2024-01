Pericolul din apa îmbuteliată. Conține sute de mii de particule de plastic care ajung în inimă și în creier

🚨Exposure of HUMAN neural stem cells to 30nm (0.5, 2.5, 10 μg/mL, 4 days) induced oxidative & cellular stress, DNA damage, changed inflammatory response & apoptosis, which could cause tissue damage & neurodevelopmental diseases.

