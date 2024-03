Război în Ucraina, ziua 738. Moscova susține că a testat cu succes o rachetă nucleară. Pentagon avertizează: „Dacă războiul va fi pierdut de Kiev, NATO va lupta cu Rusia”

❗️BREAKING|| 🇷🇺 Russia launches the Yars MIRV thermonuclear intercontinental ballistic missile.

It was launched from the cosmodrome in Plesetsk and arrived almost 6,000km away at the designated area at Kura, Kamchatka.

Thermonuclear missiles don't cause the radiactive fallout.

