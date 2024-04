Scene halucinante în Arabia Saudită, sub ochii lui Benzema! Fotbalistul a fost biciuit la finalul meciului de un suporter

Strange scenes from Saudi Arabia! 😂😕 After Al-Hilal’s victory over Al-Ittihad in the Super Cup final tonight, Al-Ittihad player Abderrazak Hamdallah is beaten with a belt by an angry Al-Ittihad fan..

— 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐚 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 (@thecasualultra)