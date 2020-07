Coechipieri războinici. S-au bătut pe teren, deşi îmbrăcau acelaşi tricou. De la Son şi Lloris la Dyer şi Bowyer

Protection.

Graeme Hogg of Hearts being carried off the pitch in 1994 after being punched and having his nose broken…..

In a friendly.

By a team-mate.

By his captain.

By Craig Levein.

Players need protecting.

Yes Craig. They do. pic.twitter.com/IbBuYQ2FVb

— Celtic Research (@CelticResearch) February 1, 2018