Doi candidați la o primărie, uciși în aceeași zi. Politicienii, împușcați în Mexic

The two candidates for mayor of Maravatio municipality, , Mexico were killed hours apart –

🔸Armando Perez Luna (PAN party)

🔸Miguel Angel Zavala Reyes (Morena Party)

The state is one of the leaders in homicides, primarily due to the confrontation of large cartels.

