Ekaterinei Alexandrova nu-i vine să creadă că a învins-o pe Halep. Ce a scris WTA despre accidentarea româncei

Ekaterina Alexandrova slams the door on a slightly hampered Simona Halep, hitting deep and flat to defeat the top seed 62 61 and advance to the SFs of the Gippsland Trophy.

Halep appeared to be feeling her lower back but Alexandrova was finding the corners.

Faces Kanepi.

— WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) February 5, 2021