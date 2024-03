Novak Djokovic, eliminat surprinzător de la Indian Wells. Premieră stabilită de sârb

Nardi d. Novak Djokovic 6-4 3-6 6-3

The match of his life

Lucky loser

World #123

Tonight, he just beat a legend.. the man who he has a poster of hanging on his bedroom wall.

✅1st win over world #1

✅1st top 10 win

✅1st Masters R4

The journey of a humble underdog 🥹

🇮🇹

— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter)