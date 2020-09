Since 2013, when Simona Halep won her 1st of 22 titles, only Serena Williams (27) has won more titles than the Romanian.

Halep is the first 🇷🇴 woman to win @InteBNLdItalia. #ibi20 pic.twitter.com/B1r6OchKBu

— WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) September 21, 2020