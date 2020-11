This is the moment FC Krumkachy #Minsk player Syarhey Kazeka (left) reportedly had a vertebrae fractured by police when arrested during protests in the Belarusian capital.

Teammate Pavel Rassolko (right) was also detained, both accused of damaging a police car #Belarus pic.twitter.com/6WHc4PIZ0z

— Danny Armstrong (@DannyWArmstrong) August 31, 2020