Anunțul lui Tuchel după ce Bayern l-a pierdut pe Drăgușin și l-a primit pe Dier

🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Tuchel confirms he wanted Eric Dier: “He's a specialist at centre-back”.

“We're getting him for the centre-back position, can play right or left centre-back as well as in back 3. He also used to play as #6 in Premier League some years ago”.

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano)