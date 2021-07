Un fost campion mondial a găsit explicația eșecului Franței la Euro 2020. ”Sunt lucruri care au generat frustrare”

(From L) France's forward Kylian Mbappe, France's forward Karim Benzema (C) and France's midfielder Paul Pogba argue with referee during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group F football match between Hungary and France at Puskas Arena in Budapest on June 19, 2021. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / POOL / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 0 ORIG FILE ID: AFP_9CL6TB.jpg